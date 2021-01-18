Bitcoin 'Inventor' Revives UK Libel Case Over Tweet

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 6:38 PM GMT) -- A computer scientist claiming to be the inventor of Bitcoin can sue a Norwegian man for questioning his assertion after the Court of Appeal said the English courts have jurisdiction to hear the libel case. In a split decision, the Court of Appeal has revived Craig Wright's libel lawsuit accusing Magnus Granath of defaming him on Twitter by challenging his claim that he is Satoshi Nakamoto — the fabled inventor of the digital currency. The decision overturns findings that Wright's lawsuit could not proceed because it largely overlapped with similar proceedings already underway in Norway. Writing for the majority of the...

