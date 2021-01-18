Vedanta Gets OK For Deal In Copper Mining Pollution Suit

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 5:29 PM GMT) -- A judge on Monday approved a settlement reached by Vedanta covering 634 Zambian children in group litigation claiming that rural residents of the African country were harmed by discharges of toxic water connected to the mining giant's copper operations. Judge Edward Murray said after reading submissions to the High Court from lawyers for the claimants and Vedanta Resources Ltd. that he was satisfied that the settlement is "fair and reasonable" and in the best interest of the child claimants. The details of the settlement are confidential. The overall litigation, brought on behalf of the 3,730 individuals, arises from alleged harmful emissions from...

