Barclays Not Liable For Funds Stolen By FCA Impersonators

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 4:25 PM GMT) -- Barclays Bank does not have to pay out £700,000 ($950,000) to a customer tricked into wiring funds overseas after a judge said on Monday that the lender had no reason to think the client was being manipulated behind the scenes. Jonathan Russen QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court in London, struck out Fiona Philipp's lawsuit demanding compensation from the lender after she and her husband were scammed out of the money more than two years ago. The judge found that the bank could not be held responsible after a conman impersonating a Financial Conduct Authority investigator duped Philipp...

