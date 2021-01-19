Sicily Says Italian Law Invalidates Deutsche Bank Swaps

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 9:01 PM GMT) -- The Italian Constitution prohibits Sicily from entering into swaps transactions, the region's government has said, meaning that it does not owe Deutsche Bank outstanding negative interest payments from restructuring its debts. Regione Siciliana — which consists of Sicily and its surrounding islands — said in a High Court filing that two interest rate swaps that it took out with Deutsche Bank in 2005 and 2006 are void as they were taken out illegally in violation of Italian law. The Sicilian authority said in a Dec. 1 filing, which was recently made public, that it cannot owe the €89,000 ($108,000) under the...

