Pandemic Shoots up Allianz Poll Of Insurers' Fears For 2021

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 12:09 PM GMT) -- Fears of global pandemics have shot up to second place in an annual poll of insurers' concerns released by insurance giant Allianz SE on Tuesday, racing up the rankings to second place behind fears about business interruption. The German company said its 10th annual study of insurers, which surveyed almost 2,800 insurance experts in 92 countries, found that the potential costs of claims for business interruption was the industry's top concern. Pandemics and cybersecurity fears were next on the list of insurers' worries. Joachim Müller, chief executive of the insurer's specialist division Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, said this is the "COVID-19...

