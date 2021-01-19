Analysts Warn Of Penalties Over Tough New Pensions Act

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 12:49 PM GMT) -- Employers will have to pay close attention to sweeping new laws that introduce criminal liability for decisions made about workers' pension funds and give regulators more powers to intervene, a pensions consultancy has said. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said Monday that the tough new Pension Schemes Act 2021, which has been passed by Parliament and is expected to receive royal assent in the next weeks, could catch unwitting company directors, lenders and trustees in their widened criminal net. Employers should be particularly wary of new powers that will allow The Pensions Regulator to force companies to make extra contributions to pension schemes with so-called contribution...

