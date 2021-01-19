London Capital Bondholders Fight To Force Refunds

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 3:11 PM GMT) -- Bondholders who lost money in the collapse of London Capital & Finance PLC urged a judge on Tuesday to overturn a refusal by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to compensate them, arguing that the fund has misinterpreted the definition of regulatory activity. A lawyer for the bondholders has told the High Court that at the heart of the case are thousands of small investors who were victims of fraud. (iStock) James McClelland, counsel for the bondholders, told Judge Charles Bourne that the compensation program's decision, which was based on a finding that the issuing of mini-bonds by the company was not...

