Bird & Bird Hires Dispute Resolution Partner In Hong Kong

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- Bird & Bird LLP said it has hired a new partner in Hong Kong from Proskauer Rose LLP who will bring to the law firm's international dispute resolution group his practice focused on securities-related and commercial litigation as well as regulatory enforcement and compliance. David Chu, formerly a partner and head of litigation for Asia at Proskauer in Hong Kong, has significant experience leading internal and government investigations both in Hong Kong and the United States, Bird & Bird said Monday in announcing the new hire. The broad range of matters he handles have arisen from failed securities and commercial transactions,...

