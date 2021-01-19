Navajo Nation Seeks Quick Win In EPA Water Protection Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- Navajo Nation urged a New Mexico federal judge to hand it a quick win against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after the agency allegedly violated the Administrative Procedure Act "in almost every possible way" by rescinding the 2015 Clean Water Rule. The tribe's suit against the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and others is one of many legal challenges against the Trump administration's repeal of the controversial Obama-era Clean Water Rule that expanded the scope of protected waters. Navajo Nation's Friday request for summary judgment claims that since the parties violated treaty rights, flouted scientific evidence and...

