Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Wants Union Challenge To Federal Worker Order Nixed

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 1:23 PM EST) -- The National Treasury Employees Union's suit challenging an executive order regarding worker protections for some federal employees should be tossed because the change it authorized was within President Donald Trump's authority, his administration told a D.C. federal judge.

The NTEU, which represents more than 150,000 federal employees, including Internal Revenue Service workers, should be required to adjudicate its concerns over Executive Order 13957 through an administrative process and not in court first, according to the Trump administration's Friday motion. Furthermore, the NTEU's suit fails to allege any constitutional injury that its members may have suffered as a result of Trump's executive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!