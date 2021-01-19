Trump Wants Union Challenge To Federal Worker Order Nixed

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 1:23 PM EST) -- The National Treasury Employees Union's suit challenging an executive order regarding worker protections for some federal employees should be tossed because the change it authorized was within President Donald Trump's authority, his administration told a D.C. federal judge. The NTEU, which represents more than 150,000 federal employees, including Internal Revenue Service workers, should be required to adjudicate its concerns over Executive Order 13957 through an administrative process and not in court first, according to the Trump administration's Friday motion. Furthermore, the NTEU's suit fails to allege any constitutional injury that its members may have suffered as a result of Trump's executive...

