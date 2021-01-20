PTAB Axes 2 Uniloc Patents, Trims Another In Tech Giant Row

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out two Uniloc patents and cut another down to size in four separate challenges brought by Netflix, Microsoft, Sling TV and Apple, which have been trying to knock out patents they've been accused of infringing. The board handed down three decisions invalidating U.S. Patent Nos. 8,407,609 and 6,473,114 on Tuesday, following a Friday decision that upheld only five claims in U.S. Patent No. 7,136,999. Two of the Jan. 19 decisions were on the same three claims in the '609 patent, which were challenged by Netflix in one petition and Sling in a second....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS