Tribe Hits Gov't With $225M Suit Over Water Fund Investments

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Gila River Indian Community has hit the federal government with a suit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, alleging that federal agencies cost the tribe at least $225 million by failing to properly invest money from a landmark water rights deal. The federally recognized Gila River tribe, whose reservation is located south of Phoenix, said in its complaint that the Treasury and Interior departments and other agencies "underinvested, and at times did not invest at all" in a fund created by a 2004 settlement to help the tribe pay for off-reservation water, "resulting in a massive shortfall." The federal...

