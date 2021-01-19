A Look At Court Precautions On Inauguration Day

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Fears of extremist right-wing violence have spurred court closures and other changes in cities across the country ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Federal courts throughout Washington, D.C., are closed, as the nation's capital prepares for an event that typically attracts tens of thousands of people to the city. Given the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters that led to five deaths, security in the city is extremely tight. Courts are closed in other parts of the country as well, in response to potential security threats. Here, Law360 Pulse looks at the court closures...

