Pa. Atty Disbarred After Stealing From Client's Estate

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Lackawanna County lawyer whose license has been suspended since November 2019 was disbarred Friday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after he pled guilty and was sentenced for stealing from a client's estate. David W. Harris, an attorney with a law office in Clarks Summit, about 8 miles north of Scranton, voluntarily consented to the disbarment. Harris pled guilty to a theft charge in October and was sentenced in December to four years of probation, with the first six months under house arrest. The Supreme Court's order notes he has 13 other complaints pending with the state Disciplinary Review Board alleging...

