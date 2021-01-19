High Court Won't Hear Racial Bias Suit Against Mercedes

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to take a bias case from a Black former mechanic at an Alabama Mercedes-Benz dealership who said he was denied promotions after his complaint about a boss who called Black workers "wild animals swinging in trees." The high court denied Reginald Sprowl's Dec. 4 petition for certiorari, which took aim at the Eleventh Circuit's decision to throw out his suit alleging discrimination, retaliation and a hostile workplace that drove him to quit the dealership. A three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed summary judgment for the dealership, determining that Sprowl couldn't show a link between...

