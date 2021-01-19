BIA Takes National Bison Range Into Trust For Montana Tribes

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation in Western Montana have acquired more than 18,800 acres of trust land known as the National Bison Range through a U.S. Department of the Interior order signed Friday. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is taking the land, which lies within the Flathead Reservation, into trust for the tribes, according to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's Order 3390. Congress legislated the transfer in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 27, kickstarting a two-year management transition period. In addition to all of the property on the range, which...

