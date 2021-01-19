CIT Upholds Duty Rate For Chinese Pencils

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge has upheld anti-dumping duties on Chinese pencils, finding that trade officials could not reasonably calculate a lesser duty rate because the Chinese manufacturer had ceased cooperating with the government's probe. Judge Claire R. Kelly found that Prime Time Commerce LLC, which imports pencils from the Chinese manufacturer Ningbo Homey Union Co., could not sufficiently fill in the gap in the administrative record created by Ningbo Homey's failure to participate in the government's trade investigation. Because of that, Judge Kelly wrote, the U.S. Department of Commerce did not have to assign Prime Time a specially...

