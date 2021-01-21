Why Biden Is Likely To Restore Supplemental Enviro Projects

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- One of the more controversial environmental policy actions by the U.S. Department of Justice under the Trump administration was the March 2020 announcement by the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division, or ENRD, that prohibited the use of supplemental environmental projects, or SEPs, in settlement of civil enforcement cases litigated by the ENRD. As explored in more detail in this article, the Biden administration is likely to reimplement SEPs — and should not face any legal obstacles in doing so. SEPs have been used since 1980 as a federal enforcement tool, allowing environmental defendants to trade penalty reductions for environmentally beneficial...

