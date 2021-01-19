Faegre Drinker Adds Ex-Dechert Atty As Partner In Philly, NY

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has expanded its corporate practice in its Philadelphia and New York offices, announcing Tuesday the hiring of a new partner from Dechert LLP. Adam Rosenthal, who will split his time between the two cities, joins the firm after 9½ years at Dechert's Philadelphia office. He started there as a corporate associate and became partner in 2016. Rosenthal told Law360 that last year's merger between Drinker Biddle & Reath and Faegre Baker Daniels presented him with the right timing to make the move. "This was really a great opportunity that came from this combination of two strong...

