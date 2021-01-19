Broker Delays Carbon Fraud Trial Over Employee Health Issue

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 9:21 PM GMT) -- An appeals court delayed the start of a £20 million ($27.25 million) fraud trial against a British financial broker accused of facilitating a carbon-credit scam to allow an employee time to recover from a medical issue, overturning a ruling that the request was too late. Three judges for the Court of Appeal granted Tradition Financial Services' bid to push the delay the trial as Lucy Mortimer, an employee on its green energy team, recovers from an unspecified illness. Mortimer wanted but was unable to testify in the broker's defense as it parries allegations that it dishonestly assisted other companies in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS