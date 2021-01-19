4 Cos. Join IPO Pipeline Seeking To Raise $3.9B Total

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- A clinical diagnostics company, a software company, a solar power company and a Brazilian investor set price ranges for initial public offerings on Tuesday, with three of the four companies saying they expect to bring in at least $1 billion at midpoint. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC said it expects to bring in over $1.5 billion if its shares price at midpoint; software company Qualtrics International Inc. expects to raise $1.18 billion at midpoint; and solar power components company Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is prepping a roughly $1 billion offering. Rounding out the quartet is Brazilian investor Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.,...

