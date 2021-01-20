Spencer Fane Adds Health Care Partner From Shackelford

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:31 AM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has added a former Shackelford Bowen McKinley & Norton LLP partner to its health care practice in Austin, Texas. As a partner, William E. "Bill" Hopkins advises individual and institutional health care providers on legal issues, including staying up to date with federal and state licenses and regulations, and helps clients face enforcement matters and litigation, the firm announced Friday. Hopkins' experience includes representing clients in state and federal administrative courts and in district courts in Texas, according to the firm. Hopkins told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday he is excited to join the firm's health care practice and...

