FTC Head Simons Stepping Down

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 11:24 AM EST) -- Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph J. Simons announced Tuesday he will step down from the agency's top post on Jan. 29, paving the way for a new, Democratic FTC majority under the Biden administration. Simons' resignation statement also said much of the FTC's front office is departing as well, including general counsel Alden F. Abbott, Bureau of Competition Director Ian Conner, Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith and Office of Policy Planning Director Bilal Sayyed. "It's been a great honor to lead this incredible organization filled with so many talented people working on behalf of American consumers," Simons said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS