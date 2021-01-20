NYC Police-File Release Faces Unclear Future At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel seemed conflicted Tuesday on whether to reverse a lower court decision rejecting New York City public safety unions' bid to block the release of disciplinary files, with one judge skeptical their collective bargaining agreements prevented the records from becoming public. At oral arguments, DLA Piper attorney Anthony Coles argued on behalf of the police, fire and corrections officer unions that New York City's plan to release disciplinary records of city police officers undercuts a common provision in their deals with the city that allow cases resolved in an officer's favor to be purged from his or her...

