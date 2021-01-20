Malaysia Targets EU Palm Oil Restrictions In WTO Complaint

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, has initiated a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization over the European Union's move to phase out palm oil-based biofuels during its transition to renewable energy. The dispute, filed Tuesday, sets off a series of closed-door consultations with the EU and several member states that were singled out in Malaysia's report, including France and Lithuania. If a resolution isn't reached, Malaysia can begin to adjudicate its claims before a WTO panel. When the EU established its 2018 Renewable Energy Sources Directive, also known as RED II, the bloc set targets for reducing...

