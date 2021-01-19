DOL Names 5 New ERISA Advisory Council Members

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday appointed five benefits experts with nearly 150 combined years of experience to the 2021 Advisory Council on Employee Welfare and Pension Benefit Plans, the agency said. The 15-member group, also known as the ERISA Advisory Council, makes recommendations for the administration of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to the labor department. The council typically addresses two to three issues annually, based on suggestions from the Employee Benefits Security Administration. "The ERISA Advisory Council is an important resource for the Department of Labor," said Jeanne Klinefelter Wilson, principal deputy assistant secretary for the...

