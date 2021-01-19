Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hemp Biotech Biz Beats Investor Suit Over SEC Probe

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a proposed investor class action accusing a tobacco and hemp biotechnology company of hiding a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its accounting problems, finding that the company had already told investors about the underlying issues.

In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. dismissed with prejudice the investors' claims that 22nd Century Group Inc., its former CEO Henry Sicignano III and former CFO John T. Brodfuehrer caused the company's stock price to fall after a former executive revealed information about the SEC investigation and certain promotional articles about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!