Genomic Testing Co. Preps $100M IPO Led By Cooley, Latham

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Decipher Biosciences, a genomic testing company focused on prostate and bladder cancer, filed for a $100 million initial public offering Tuesday with guidance from Cooley LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Companies generally use $100 million as a placeholder on their preliminary registration statements to determine related fees. Decipher Biosciences Inc. told regulators that it would use any proceeds to pay off debt and fund general corporate activity, the filing shows. The filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission didn't note how many shares the company was offering or what the price range would be. Founded in 2008, San Diego,...

