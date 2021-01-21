Liverpool Property Owner Settles Fire Dispute With Broker

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 7:35 PM GMT) -- The owner of a landmark building in Liverpool that was damaged by fire has settled its High Court negligence claim against Reich Insurance Brokers. The lawsuit brought by Capital & Centric (Littlewoods) Ltd. has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a consent order signed by Judge Neil Calver on Monday. Judge Calver said the two sides could apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce the agreement. He did not make an order for costs. The two sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday....

