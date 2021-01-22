GE Sues Siemens UK Unit Over Wind Farm Patent

Law360, London (January 22, 2021, 5:34 PM GMT) -- General Electric has sued the U.K. renewable power arm of Siemens, claiming the German industrial giant is infringing its patent for a technology used in offshore wind turbines in the latest legal tangle between the conglomerates. The High Court patent claim filed by General Electric Co. against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Ltd. is the English counterpart to infringement proceedings the U.S. giant launched against its competitor in Germany. The tussle is over a patent relating to the operation of "low-voltage ride," a critical component of power converter systems used in offshore wind turbines. Siemens's renewable energy unit held a license for...

