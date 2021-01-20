Civil Engineer, Zurich Hit Back In Council's £76M Busway Suit

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 6:42 PM GMT) -- A civil engineering firm and insurer Zurich have countered a local council's £76 million ($104 million) lawsuit over alleged defects to a busway, claiming they are owed £1.2 million under a contract to complete the project. BAM Nuttall Ltd. said in a Jan. 14 filing, which has newly been made public, that Cambridgeshire County Council owes it £1 million in retention fees from when it was hired in September 2008 to complete a substantial busway infrastructure to run alongside disused railway corridors between the city of Cambridge and its surrounding area. The council also owes BAM Nuttall £212,000 for the premium that...

