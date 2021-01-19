BakerHostetler Adds Ex-Dechert Litigation Partner In LA

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler has added an accomplished first-chair trial partner from Dechert LLP to its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Tuesday, the latest addition to its burgeoning West Coast litigation practice. David H. Stern brings more than two decades of experience representing big names in complex commercial litigation, according to a statement from BakerHostetler. In particular, he focuses on class actions, false advertising, antitrust and intellectual property and wage-and-hour cases, the firm said. Eric Sagerman, managing partner of BakerHostetler's Los Angeles office, said in the statement that he's known Stern for years and is "particularly excited to add the depth of capabilities...

