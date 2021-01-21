Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-Kirkland Private Equity Atty In Calif.

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 9:52 AM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a private equity attorney previously with Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a partner in its San Francisco office, the firm has announced. Lilit Voskanyan will be a member of Gibson Dunn's private equity practice group, where she will concentrate her practice on representing private equity firms and their portfolio companies in a broad range of matters, according to the firm's announcement Tuesday. Voskanyan regularly counsels her clients on matters such as buyouts, recapitalizations and growth-equity investments, focusing in particular on domestic and cross-border middle market and upper-middle market transactions, according to Gibson Dunn....

