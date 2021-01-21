Dentons Names Co-Head Of Its So. Cal. Venture Tech Group

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:37 AM EST) -- Global law firm Dentons has added a former Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth partner as a partner and co-head of the firm's Southern California venture technology group, based out of its offices in San Diego and Los Angeles. Amit Singh advises investors and companies in a range of subjects, including venture capital, private equity and technology transactions, mergers and acquisitions and joint partnerships, according to the firm's Jan. 12 announcement. He also advises companies that primarily gain their worth from their intellectual property. Singh brings more than two decades of legal experience working with clients across many industries, such as life...

