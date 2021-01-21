Judicial Review Panel Should Aim To Enhance Accountability

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 2:45 PM EST) -- Judicial review is itself undergoing review. If recent U.K. government action is anything to go by, there is a real risk that any changes stemming from this process could impede the ability of judicial review to provide an effective and independent check on the exercise of executive power. In July 2020, the government launched an independent review of administrative law.[1] A panel was established to consider whether reform of judicial review is required. It is intended that the review will provide a comprehensive look at judicial review. As such, its scope is very broad, ranging from practical topics about judicial review...

