Enviros Say Feds Flopped Again With Ore. Dam Review

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have asked an Oregon federal court to throw out the federal government's approval of the continued operation of a dam system in the Columbia and Snake rivers, saying the environmental analysis of the project was hurried and didn't properly weigh the project's impact on endangered fish. National Wildlife Federation and several other groups filed a supplemental complaint with the court Tuesday, the eighth in the suit over the dam system, saying a biological opinion and environmental impact statement issued last summer and a September record of decision from several agencies violated federal law. The review conducted under the Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS