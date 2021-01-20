NLRB Won't Disturb Union Election For Wash. Food Packers

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board declined to disturb a regional official's decision that allowed food packers at a Washington food processing facility, but not its warehouse workers, to vote on joining the United Food and Commercial Workers union. A unanimous three-member panel of the NLRB said in a short order Tuesday that Twin City Foods Inc. raised "no substantial issues warranting review" of Seattle office regional director Ronald Hooks' decision allowing a union vote at the company's Pasco, Washington, facility. Hooks' decision approved a unit of roughly 210 packaging workers, but excluded warehouse workers the union wanted to include. While no...

