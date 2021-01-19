SAG-AFTRA Looks To Expel Trump Over Capitol Attack

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said Tuesday that its National Board has moved to expel President Donald Trump from its membership over his role in inciting the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a special session vote, SAG-AFTRA's National Board found probable cause that Trump had violated the union's constitution by inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building and in "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation" designed to discredit and threaten the safety of journalists, many of whom are fellow union members, according to the union. "Donald Trump attacked the values that...

