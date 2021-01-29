K&L Gates Adds New Banking, Finance Partner In Chicago

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP has hired a former Locke Lord LLP partner with extensive experience structuring a wide range of complex financing transactions, the firm announced. Marisa Murillo joins the firm's Chicago office as a partner and a member of its banking and asset practice, the firm said, where she'll continue to serve a growing client base of middle market senior and mezzanine lenders and borrowers, private equity sponsors and other corporate entities. During an interview with Law360 on Thursday, Murillo, who started her new job Jan. 4, said she made the move because K&L Gates is a modern firm that offered...

