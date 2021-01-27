Munck Wilson Adds Litigation Partner In Austin

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 1:42 PM EST) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP recently announced it has hired Gabriela Monahan to the firm's complex litigation and dispute resolution group. Monahan is joining the firm's Austin office after spending nearly three years at Lake Travis ISD, where she built up the Lake Travis High School's Law and Public Service programs as the chair of the Career & Technology Education Department, according to the firm's announcement on Jan. 19. Monahan told Law360 Austin is a growing legal market, with increased tech and intellectual property litigation in the Western District of Texas. In February the firm is moving their Austin office to a...

