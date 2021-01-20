Navajo Nation, ACLU, NAACP Blast Republicans In High Court

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Navajo Nation and other groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and the state's Republican Party over the state's allegedly discriminatory state voting regulations. They highlighted Arizona's history of discrimination against minority voters and urged the high court to side with a split Ninth Circuit decision in 2020 that found a state law preventing third-party ballot collection discriminated against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters in Arizona. Navajo Nation, along with the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and others, detailed the centuries-long history of voter suppression in their amicus briefs that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS