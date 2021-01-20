Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Lets IRS Pursue Ex-Biz Owners For $61M Tax Bill

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- The IRS can pursue taxes owed by three former business owners for their company's $61 million debt because its efforts were within the statute of limitations, the Eleventh Circuit has found, reversing a decision from a lower Georgia federal court.

The Elbert P. Tuttle Courthouse in Atlanta. On Tuesday the Eleventh Circuit reversed a decision by a Georgia federal court, finding that the IRS can pursue taxes assessed against the former owners of a now-liquidated company. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith) A three-judge panel found that the Internal Revenue Service properly assessed the tax against Alfredo Caceres, his two adult sons and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!