Vedder Price Adds Finance Attorney To New Dallas Office

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- Vedder Price PC has announced it has added a former Frost Brown Todd LLC finance attorney with more than a decade of experience in the field as the first hire for its new Dallas office. In an announcement Tuesday, Chicago-based Vedder Price said former Frost Brown member Aaron Turner has joined the firm's finance and transaction practice area as a shareholder. "We look forward to bringing Aaron's extensive finance knowledge and impressive middle market experience to our lender and borrower clients," firm President and CEO Michael Nemeroff said in the announcement. Turner joined Frost Brown's finance and banking practice in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS