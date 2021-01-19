Drug Benefits Co. Valued At $1.1B In PE Deal Led By 3 Firms

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Advent International will acquire a significant stake in RxBenefits as part of a recapitalization that values the Alabama-based pharmacy benefits services provider at roughly $1.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal built by Goodwin Procter, Weil Gotshal and Maynard Cooper. The exact size of Advent's stake was not disclosed. As a result of the transaction, which was announced and completed Tuesday, Advent will join Great Hill Partners as significant private equity backers of RxBenefits with equal stakes, according to a statement. Great Hill has been invested in RxBenefits since 2016. In addition to Advent and Great Hill, stakes in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS