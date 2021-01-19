Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pet Food Co. Sued Over Tainted Products Tied To Dog Deaths

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- A pet food company has been hit with a proposed class action in Indiana federal court over the marketing of its dog food, following recalls for a contaminant and the deaths of about 70 dogs.

Tammy Johnson of Georgia says she had bought Midwestern Pet Food for the last two years for her six adult dogs and puppy. Some of the dogs, including the puppy, became sick in the first week of January, but while her adult dogs got better on their own, her puppy needed veterinary care and has to be monitored for liver damage, according to the Jan. 15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!