Pet Food Co. Sued Over Tainted Products Tied To Dog Deaths

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- A pet food company has been hit with a proposed class action in Indiana federal court over the marketing of its dog food, following recalls for a contaminant and the deaths of about 70 dogs. Tammy Johnson of Georgia says she had bought Midwestern Pet Food for the last two years for her six adult dogs and puppy. Some of the dogs, including the puppy, became sick in the first week of January, but while her adult dogs got better on their own, her puppy needed veterinary care and has to be monitored for liver damage, according to the Jan. 15...

