Feds Say NY Court Worker Threatened AOC, Pelosi, Schumer

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- A New York state Office of Court Administration employee who prosecutors said took to social media threatening to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was denied bail ahead of his trial, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Brendan Hunt, of Queens, New York, is charged with threatening to murder a U.S. official with the intent to impede their official duties after he used the alias "X-Ray Ultra" to make a series of posts on Facebook and other social media sites in which he threatened or incited others to murder members of Congress,...

