Biden Seeks Citizenship Path For Undocumented Immigrants

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:37 AM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden unveiled legislation Wednesday, hours before his swearing in, that would create a pathway to citizenship for the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., clear the employment-based visa backlog and eliminate per-country visa caps. In one of his first acts as incoming head of state, Biden announced that he will be sending a bill to Congress that lays out an eight-year roadmap to citizenship for people living in the country without legal status — a first step in a long-term plan to overhaul much of the Trump-era immigration system. Under the proposed legislation, undocumented immigrants could be eligible for...

