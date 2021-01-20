Morris Nichols Announces New Exec Committee Chair

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP has a new executive committee chair in place to lead the roughly 100-attorney law firm as it continues to navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and continue to grow its reputation as one of Delaware's top firms. The firm announced Tuesday that William M. Lafferty, a partner with three decades of experience at the firm and vast experience in corporate and commercial litigation in the First State, has succeeded Andrew M. Johnston as chair of the firm's executive committee. "I am humbled and excited to move into this role," Lafferty said. "Andy did a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS