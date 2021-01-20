Half Of Pension Plan Transfers Could Be Scams, Survey Says

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 2:09 PM GMT) -- Almost half of last year's pension scheme transfers raised a warning that members could fall prey to scams, with 76% showing at least one danger sign in a single month, a survey has suggested. According to an index produced by XPS Pension Group that warns of potential fraud in the sector, 49% of transfer cases showed at least one red flag in 2020, the consultancy said on Tuesday. The company's Transfer Watch also recorded a "record high" in December, when 76% of transfers carried at least one warning sign of a potential scam. The figure represents a continuous six-month increase in the number of...

