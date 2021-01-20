Hedge Funder Can't Use Brexit To Halt Extradition To Germany

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 4:52 PM GMT) -- A court ruled on Wednesday that the extradition of a hedge fund employee wanted in a tax fraud investigation in Germany cannot be halted because of Brexit as his European arrest warrant was issued before Britain left the European Union. Three judges for the High Court in London rejected an application by Vijaya Sankar of Duet Group, an investment company, challenging the validity of an European arrest warrant issued as part of a major fraud probe in Germany. Lawmakers agreed in negotiations between Brussels and London that the U.K. would honor arrest warrants issued during the Brexit transition, even after Dec. 31,...

